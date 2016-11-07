19:10 7 November 2016
Detained Japanese journalist in Iraq released
TOKYO, Nov. 7, Kyodo
A Japanese journalist who was detained in Iraq's northern Kurdistan region told a friend Monday that he has been released and posted on his Twitter account he will return to Japan Tuesday evening.
The 47-year-old Kosuke Tsuneoka, who is in Iraq covering the battle for the Islamic State-held city of Mosul, said on Twitter he was detained on suspicion he was a member of the Islamic State militant group.
Earlier Monday, a senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official said an official at the Japanese Embassy in Iraq has confirmed the well-being of Tsuneoka in a 30-minute meeting near Erbil last Thursday.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.