Panel receives mixed expert opinions on Japanese emperor's abdication

An advisory panel to the government on Monday started hearing opinions from experts on Japanese history and the imperial household system to study the possible abdication of Emperor Akihito, with opinions presented by five of them widely divided.

Four university professors and a writer attended a third meeting of the panel tasked with considering how the burden on the 82-year-old emperor can be alleviated following his video message in August in which he expressed his desire to abdicate.

Unlike many other countries where the abdication of a monarch is not uncommon, Japan's modern imperial law does not envisage abdication. Succession is effectively allowed only upon an emperor's death, and to enable the emperor to relinquish the Chrysanthemum throne a legal amendment or special legislation will be necessary.