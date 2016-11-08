U.N. Security Council reform negotiations start under new pres.

Intergovernmental negotiations on reform of the 15-member U.N. Security Council began Monday under a new General Assembly president and two co-chairs.

Peter Thomson, the assembly's 71st president who took up the post in September, appointed Romania's Ambassador Ion Jinga and Tunisia's Ambassador Mohamed Khaled Khiari to lead the negotiations on an issue that has been hotly debated for more than two decades.

"As the U.N.'s organ with primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security, ensuring that the Security Council is representative, responsive, effective, and efficient, is a well-founded priority for all member states," Thomson said, adding that advancing Security Council reform "will remain a key priority" during his presidency that lasts until next September.

While member states generally agree that the current council structure needs to be reformatted to better reflect today's world, there is no uniform agreement on how that should be realized.

Japan, along with Brazil, Germany and India, collectively known as the Group of Four, are among aspirants for permanent seats on a restructured council that they also envision would have more elected nonpermanent members.

Others, such as the Uniting for Consensus group, call only for increasing the number of nonpermanent members and oppose additional permanent members.

"I am confident that the forthcoming negotiations will build on progress made during the 69th and 70th sessions," Thomson said in a letter addressed to members in which he announced the co-chairs' appointment on Oct. 26.

Jinga and Khiari replaced Sylvie Lucas, Luxembourg's former U.N. ambassador.

