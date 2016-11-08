08:31 8 November 2016
Sinkhole disrupts traffic in central Fukuoka
FUKUOKA, Nov. 8, Kyodo
A huge sinkhole disrupted traffic and caused blackouts Tuesday morning in downtown Fukuoka, police and the city office said.
The road apparently caved in around 5:15 a.m. at a crossing near JR Hakata Station in the capital of the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka, the city office said.
Police and the city office said they have yet to receive any injury reports.
