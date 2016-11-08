Close

Kyodo News

November 8, 2016 11:07

10:50 8 November 2016

Huge sinkhole disrupts Fukuoka, linked to subway work

FUKUOKA, Nov. 8, Kyodo

A huge sinkhole opened up beneath a major road in downtown Fukuoka on Tuesday morning, disrupting traffic, power supply and banking systems, with local authorities evacuating nearby areas for fear of more cave-ins.

No injuries have been reported so far, they said. The city office said it suspects the cause of the accident was linked to ongoing construction work for the Nanakuma Line subway.

As of 9 a.m., the opening of the sinkhole was roughly 20 square meters, according to the city government. TV footage showed the hole filled with water from underground channels.

