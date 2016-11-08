Close

Kyodo News

November 8, 2016 13:08

  Japanese
  Simplified Chinese
  Traditional Chinese
  Korean

11:07 8 November 2016

Prosecutors raid Samsung offices over influence-peddling scandal

SEOUL, Nov. 8, Kyodo

South Korea's state prosecutors raided Samsung Electronics Co.'s offices in Seoul on Tuesday amid allegations that it provided illicit favors to the daughter of President Park Geun Hye's longtime close friend Choi Soon Sil, who is at the center of an influence-peddling scandal.

According to Yonhap News Agency, prosecutors raided the offices in charge of external affairs and confiscated documents related to Samsung's business with the Korea Equestrian Federation.

The federation is suspected of giving undue favors to Choi's daughter Chung Yoo Ra's equestrian training.

