S. Korea, Japan to hold military intelligence talks on Wed. in Seoul

Japan and South Korea plan to hold a second round of talks on Wednesday in Seoul, looking at signing a pact to share military intelligence to better cope with North Korea's military threats, South Korea's Defense Ministry spokesman said Tuesday.

The scheduled talks will be a follow-up to similar talks held on Nov. 1 in Tokyo between working-level foreign and defense ministry officials.

Spokesman Moon Sang Gyun told reporters he thinks an agreement on the wording of documents for the bilateral agreement could be reached soon, as most parts were agreed on in 2012.