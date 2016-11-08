Close

Kyodo News

November 8, 2016 13:08

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:24 8 November 2016

S. Korea, Japan to hold military intelligence talks on Wed. in Seoul

SEOUL, Nov. 8, Kyodo

Japan and South Korea plan to hold a second round of talks on Wednesday in Seoul, looking at signing a pact to share military intelligence to better cope with North Korea's military threats, South Korea's Defense Ministry spokesman said Tuesday.

The scheduled talks will be a follow-up to similar talks held on Nov. 1 in Tokyo between working-level foreign and defense ministry officials.

Spokesman Moon Sang Gyun told reporters he thinks an agreement on the wording of documents for the bilateral agreement could be reached soon, as most parts were agreed on in 2012.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 2 Nov 2016N. Korea preparing for another ballistic missile launch: report
  2. 2 Nov 2016Philippines releases 17 Vietnamese fishermen in goodwill gesture
  3. 2 Nov 2016Afghan National Geographic cover girl refused bail in Pakistan
  4. 2 Nov 2016Japan offers 800 bil. yen to Myanmar to assist democratization
  5. 3 Nov 2016S. Korea court OKs arrest warrant for Park's confidante

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete