S. Korea's Park withdraws PM nomination amid deepening scandal

South Korea's embattled President Park Geun Hye withdrew her nomination for a new prime minister on Tuesday, and asked the ruling and opposition parties to recommend a nominee.

Park's decision came after the opposition parties with a parliamentary majority said they would boycott the confirmation hearings for her prime ministerial nominee as they had not been consulted beforehand.

"If the National Assembly recommends a new premier, I will appoint him and let him control the Cabinet," Park told National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye Kyun, according to Chung's spokesman.