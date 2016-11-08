12:11 8 November 2016
S. Korea's Park withdraws PM nomination amid deepening scandal
SEOUL, Nov. 8, Kyodo
South Korea's embattled President Park Geun Hye withdrew her nomination for a new prime minister on Tuesday, and asked the ruling and opposition parties to recommend a nominee.
Park's decision came after the opposition parties with a parliamentary majority said they would boycott the confirmation hearings for her prime ministerial nominee as they had not been consulted beforehand.
"If the National Assembly recommends a new premier, I will appoint him and let him control the Cabinet," Park told National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye Kyun, according to Chung's spokesman.
