Close

Kyodo News

November 8, 2016 13:08

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:11 8 November 2016

S. Korea's Park withdraws PM nomination amid deepening scandal

SEOUL, Nov. 8, Kyodo

South Korea's embattled President Park Geun Hye withdrew her nomination for a new prime minister on Tuesday, and asked the ruling and opposition parties to recommend a nominee.

Park's decision came after the opposition parties with a parliamentary majority said they would boycott the confirmation hearings for her prime ministerial nominee as they had not been consulted beforehand.

"If the National Assembly recommends a new premier, I will appoint him and let him control the Cabinet," Park told National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye Kyun, according to Chung's spokesman.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 2 Nov 2016N. Korea preparing for another ballistic missile launch: report
  2. 2 Nov 2016Philippines releases 17 Vietnamese fishermen in goodwill gesture
  3. 2 Nov 2016Afghan National Geographic cover girl refused bail in Pakistan
  4. 2 Nov 2016Japan offers 800 bil. yen to Myanmar to assist democratization
  5. 3 Nov 2016S. Korea court OKs arrest warrant for Park's confidante

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete