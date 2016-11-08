Video Advisory (Nov. 8) Early Christmas at Disney Resort

The following is the latest available news video.

Early Christmas at Disney Resort

-- A Christmas event is going on at the Tokyo Disney Resort in Urayasu, near the capital, with Disney characters with Christmas costumes performing dance and music. The event goes through Dec. 25, 2016.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15349/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo