November 8, 2016 15:09

13:22 8 November 2016

Nikon mulls axing up to 1,000 jobs in Japan

TOKYO, Nov. 8, Kyodo

Nikon Corp. is considering slashing up to 1,000 domestic jobs in underperforming semiconductor equipment and digital camera businesses amid competition with overseas rivals and the shrinking market for such products, a source familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The optics and imaging products maker is currently focusing on developing new growth businesses such as medical devices. Likely subject to the job cuts are employees at its Kumagaya plant, which assembles semiconductor lithography systems in Saitama Prefecture, northwest of Tokyo, and others elsewhere, according to the source.

Nikon was the world's leading lithography system producer until the 1990s but has recently been surpassed by a Dutch rival in market share and fell into the red in the sector, while its camera business suffers from a shrinking market due to the widespread use of smartphones.

