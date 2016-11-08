SNAPSHOT: Tigers sells used baseball equipment

The Detroit Tigers held a sale of used baseball equipment, such as portable water tanks placed at the bench during games and rosin bags.

Around 90 percent of used bats were sold out in 1 hour after the start of the sale, while the most expensive item was a circular mat for a batter on deck, priced at $1,600, or around 166,400 yen.

Equipment for sale also included chairs used by players in locker rooms and impact absorbing pads in outfield fences.

==Kyodo