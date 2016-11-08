Close

Kyodo News

November 8, 2016 15:09

14:14 8 November 2016

SNAPSHOT: Tigers sells used baseball equipment

DETROIT, United States, Nov. 8, Kyodo

The Detroit Tigers held a sale of used baseball equipment, such as portable water tanks placed at the bench during games and rosin bags.

Around 90 percent of used bats were sold out in 1 hour after the start of the sale, while the most expensive item was a circular mat for a batter on deck, priced at $1,600, or around 166,400 yen.

Equipment for sale also included chairs used by players in locker rooms and impact absorbing pads in outfield fences.

==Kyodo

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

