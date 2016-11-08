Close

Kyodo News

November 8, 2016 15:09

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:31 8 November 2016

Japan's composite economic index rises in Sept.

TOKYO, Nov. 8, Kyodo

Japan's key composite index of economic indicators, reflecting the current state of the economy, rose in September after declining in the previous month, the government said Tuesday.

The index of coincident indicators, such as industrial output, retail sales and new job offers, rose 0.2 point from August to 112.1 against the 2010 base of 100, the Cabinet Office said in a preliminary report.

The index of leading indicators, which predicts developments in the coming few months, fell 0.4 point to 100.5, while that of lagging indicators, measuring economic performance in the recent past, was up 0.2 point at 113.2.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 2 Nov 2016N. Korea preparing for another ballistic missile launch: report
  2. 2 Nov 2016Philippines releases 17 Vietnamese fishermen in goodwill gesture
  3. 2 Nov 2016Afghan National Geographic cover girl refused bail in Pakistan
  4. 2 Nov 2016Japan offers 800 bil. yen to Myanmar to assist democratization
  5. 3 Nov 2016S. Korea court OKs arrest warrant for Park's confidante

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete