Japan's composite economic index rises in Sept.

Japan's key composite index of economic indicators, reflecting the current state of the economy, rose in September after declining in the previous month, the government said Tuesday.

The index of coincident indicators, such as industrial output, retail sales and new job offers, rose 0.2 point from August to 112.1 against the 2010 base of 100, the Cabinet Office said in a preliminary report.

The index of leading indicators, which predicts developments in the coming few months, fell 0.4 point to 100.5, while that of lagging indicators, measuring economic performance in the recent past, was up 0.2 point at 113.2.