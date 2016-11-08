14:55 8 November 2016
Japan completes domestic procedures for ratifying climate accord
TOKYO, Nov. 8, Kyodo
Japan on Tuesday completed domestic procedures for ratifying the Paris Agreement on fighting global warming, joining the landmark accord that entered into force last week.
The House of Representatives and the Cabinet approved the accord creating a new international framework for reining in carbon emissions that involves nearly all developed and developing nations.
Later Tuesday, Japan will submit necessary documents to the United Nations in New York to become a signatory to the accord after 30 days.
