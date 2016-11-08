Close

Kyodo News

November 8, 2016 15:09

14:55 8 November 2016

Japan completes domestic procedures for ratifying climate accord

TOKYO, Nov. 8, Kyodo

Japan on Tuesday completed domestic procedures for ratifying the Paris Agreement on fighting global warming, joining the landmark accord that entered into force last week.

The House of Representatives and the Cabinet approved the accord creating a new international framework for reining in carbon emissions that involves nearly all developed and developing nations.

Later Tuesday, Japan will submit necessary documents to the United Nations in New York to become a signatory to the accord after 30 days.

