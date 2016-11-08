Close

Kyodo News

November 8, 2016 17:10

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:01 8 November 2016

Toyota posts 29.5% drop in 1st half operating profit but lifts outlook

TOKYO, Nov. 8, Kyodo

Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday that its group operating profit in the first half ended September fell 29.5 percent from a year earlier, marking its first profit decline for the six-month period in five years, as the yen's advance offset solid sales in Asia and other overseas markets.

Still, Toyota raised its profit forecast for the year through March, projecting an operating profit of 1.70 trillion yen, down 40.4 percent from the last fiscal year but up from its previous outlook of 1.60 trillion yen.

Group net profit was forecast at 1.55 trillion yen, up from its earlier estimate of 1.45 trillion yen. The latest figure represents a 33.0 percent drop.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 2 Nov 2016N. Korea preparing for another ballistic missile launch: report
  2. 2 Nov 2016Philippines releases 17 Vietnamese fishermen in goodwill gesture
  3. 2 Nov 2016Afghan National Geographic cover girl refused bail in Pakistan
  4. 2 Nov 2016Japan offers 800 bil. yen to Myanmar to assist democratization
  5. 3 Nov 2016S. Korea court OKs arrest warrant for Park's confidante

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete