Toyota posts 29.5% drop in 1st half operating profit but lifts outlook

Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday that its group operating profit in the first half ended September fell 29.5 percent from a year earlier, marking its first profit decline for the six-month period in five years, as the yen's advance offset solid sales in Asia and other overseas markets.

Still, Toyota raised its profit forecast for the year through March, projecting an operating profit of 1.70 trillion yen, down 40.4 percent from the last fiscal year but up from its previous outlook of 1.60 trillion yen.

Group net profit was forecast at 1.55 trillion yen, up from its earlier estimate of 1.45 trillion yen. The latest figure represents a 33.0 percent drop.