Video Advisory (Nov. 8) Huge sinkhole at subway construction site causes havoc in Fukuoka

Huge sinkhole at subway construction site causes havoc in Fukuoka

-- A huge sinkhole opens up on a major road in downtown Fukuoka on Nov. 8, 2016, disrupting traffic, power supplies and banking systems, with local authorities evacuating nearby areas for fear of gas leaks and more cave-ins. No injuries have been reported at the site near JR Hakata Station and the southwestern Japan city office suspects the cause of the accident was linked to ongoing subway construction work.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15352/)

==Kyodo