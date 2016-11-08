Close

16:04 8 November 2016

Video Advisory (Nov. 8) Huge sinkhole at subway construction site causes havoc in Fukuoka

TOKYO, Nov. 8, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Huge sinkhole at subway construction site causes havoc in Fukuoka

-- A huge sinkhole opens up on a major road in downtown Fukuoka on Nov. 8, 2016, disrupting traffic, power supplies and banking systems, with local authorities evacuating nearby areas for fear of gas leaks and more cave-ins. No injuries have been reported at the site near JR Hakata Station and the southwestern Japan city office suspects the cause of the accident was linked to ongoing subway construction work.

