Close

Kyodo News

November 8, 2016 17:10

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:38 8 November 2016

Park decides to skip APEC summit in Peru: spokesman

SEOUL, Nov. 8, Kyodo

South Korean President Park Geun Hye has decided not to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum leaders' summit later this month in Peru, South Korea's Foreign Ministry spokesman said Tuesday.

"Given the grim security situation on the Korean Peninsula, like North Korea's fifth nuclear test, it was decided in September the president would not attend the APEC meeting," Cho June Hyuck said during a press briefing.

Cho said who will attend the regional forum, scheduled to be held in Lima, is being considered and will be announced early next week.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 2 Nov 2016N. Korea preparing for another ballistic missile launch: report
  2. 2 Nov 2016Philippines releases 17 Vietnamese fishermen in goodwill gesture
  3. 2 Nov 2016Afghan National Geographic cover girl refused bail in Pakistan
  4. 2 Nov 2016Japan offers 800 bil. yen to Myanmar to assist democratization
  5. 3 Nov 2016S. Korea court OKs arrest warrant for Park's confidante

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete