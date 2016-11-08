Park decides to skip APEC summit in Peru: spokesman

South Korean President Park Geun Hye has decided not to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum leaders' summit later this month in Peru, South Korea's Foreign Ministry spokesman said Tuesday.

"Given the grim security situation on the Korean Peninsula, like North Korea's fifth nuclear test, it was decided in September the president would not attend the APEC meeting," Cho June Hyuck said during a press briefing.

Cho said who will attend the regional forum, scheduled to be held in Lima, is being considered and will be announced early next week.