EXCLUSIVE: Rugby: Karauna set to replace Segawa as Japan 7s coach: sources

Japan sevens coach Tomohiro Segawa is set to be replaced by New Zealander Damian Karauna, multiple sources told Kyodo News on Tuesday.

A press conference has been arranged at the Japan Rugby Football Union for Thursday, when it is understood that Karauna's appointment will be made official.

Karauna is a former New Zealand sevens player who spent a couple of seasons playing for (Munakata) Sanix Blues -- the same club as Brave Blossoms head Jamie Joseph -- before heading to Wales where he spent seven years playing and coaching with the Ospreys.

On his return to New Zealand in 2012, he became an assistant to New Zealand sevens head coach Sir Gordon Tietjens and was with the team when they lost to Japan at the Rio Olympics.

He takes over from Segawa -- who led Japan to fourth spot in Rio -- just three weeks before the Dubai Sevens, the first stopover on the Sevens World Series, on which Japan are a core team.

==Kyodo