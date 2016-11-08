Close

Kyodo News

November 8, 2016 19:11

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:16 8 November 2016

EXCLUSIVE: Rugby: Karauna set to replace Segawa as Japan 7s coach: sources

TOKYO, Nov. 8, Kyodo

Japan sevens coach Tomohiro Segawa is set to be replaced by New Zealander Damian Karauna, multiple sources told Kyodo News on Tuesday.

A press conference has been arranged at the Japan Rugby Football Union for Thursday, when it is understood that Karauna's appointment will be made official.

Karauna is a former New Zealand sevens player who spent a couple of seasons playing for (Munakata) Sanix Blues -- the same club as Brave Blossoms head Jamie Joseph -- before heading to Wales where he spent seven years playing and coaching with the Ospreys.

On his return to New Zealand in 2012, he became an assistant to New Zealand sevens head coach Sir Gordon Tietjens and was with the team when they lost to Japan at the Rio Olympics.

He takes over from Segawa -- who led Japan to fourth spot in Rio -- just three weeks before the Dubai Sevens, the first stopover on the Sevens World Series, on which Japan are a core team.

==Kyodo

  • Rugby: Karauna set to replace Segawa as Japan 7s coach
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 2 Nov 2016N. Korea preparing for another ballistic missile launch: report
  2. 2 Nov 2016Philippines releases 17 Vietnamese fishermen in goodwill gesture
  3. 2 Nov 2016Afghan National Geographic cover girl refused bail in Pakistan
  4. 2 Nov 2016Japan offers 800 bil. yen to Myanmar to assist democratization
  5. 3 Nov 2016S. Korea court OKs arrest warrant for Park's confidante

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete