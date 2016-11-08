Close

Kyodo News

November 8, 2016 21:12

19:57 8 November 2016

Dentsu executives to be questioned over suspected illegal overtime

TOKYO, Nov. 8, Kyodo

The labor ministry decided Tuesday to question Dentsu Inc.'s executives after the suicide of a 24-year-old employee due to overwork raised suspicions about illegal overtime at the company, a source familiar with the matter said.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry will investigate whether company executives were aware that some employees' overtime work was longer than allowed.

The ministry will try to determine responsibility as it is planning to refer Dentsu and its officials in charge of labor and personnel matters to prosecutors on suspicion of violating the labor standards law.

