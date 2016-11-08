Princess Aiko goes to school for 1st time since late Sept.

Princess Aiko, the only child of Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, went to school Tuesday after being absent for a month and a half due to health reasons, the Imperial Household Agency said.

The 14-year-old princess went to Gakushuin Girls' Junior High School in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward on Tuesday afternoon after being absent since Sept. 26, the agency said. Her absence has been attributed by the agency to various causes including "fatigue from preparations for exams shortly after the summer vacation and for the school's athletic meet."

According to agency officials in charge of the crown prince's household, Princess Aiko attended her sixth-period class. She made her return to school after discussing the matter with her parents and the family's physician.