Close

Kyodo News

November 9, 2016 1:14

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

23:20 8 November 2016

Japan ratifies Paris climate accord

TOKYO, Nov. 8, Kyodo

Japan on Tuesday ratified the Paris Agreement on fighting global warming, joining the landmark accord creating a new international framework for reining in carbon emissions that involves nearly all developed and developing nations.

The Japanese government submitted a ratification instrument to the United Nations in New York to become a signatory to the accord after 30 days.

Earlier in the day, the House of Representatives and the Cabinet approved the accord, completing Tokyo's necessary domestic procedures for the ratification.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japan close to ratifying Paris accord on climate change
  • Japan close to ratifying Paris accord on climate change
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 3 Nov 2016S. Korea court OKs arrest warrant for Park's confidante
  2. 4 Nov 2016Surviving "comfort women" urge Japan, S. Korea to scrap deal
  3. 5 Nov 2016Thousands of hard-line Muslims clash with police in Jakarta
  4. 5 Nov 2016Cambodian court upholds prison term for opposition leader
  5. 4 Nov 2016Surviving "comfort women" urge Japan, S. Korea to scrap deal

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete