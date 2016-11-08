23:20 8 November 2016
Japan ratifies Paris climate accord
TOKYO, Nov. 8, Kyodo
Japan on Tuesday ratified the Paris Agreement on fighting global warming, joining the landmark accord creating a new international framework for reining in carbon emissions that involves nearly all developed and developing nations.
The Japanese government submitted a ratification instrument to the United Nations in New York to become a signatory to the accord after 30 days.
Earlier in the day, the House of Representatives and the Cabinet approved the accord, completing Tokyo's necessary domestic procedures for the ratification.
