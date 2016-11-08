23:55 8 November 2016
Huge sinkhole at subway construction site causes havoc in Fukuoka
FUKUOKA, Nov. 8, Kyodo
A huge sinkhole opened up on a major road in downtown Fukuoka on Tuesday morning, disrupting traffic, power supplies and banking systems, with local authorities evacuating nearby areas for fear of gas leaks and more cave-ins.
No injuries have been reported at the sinkhole near JR Hakata Station following the safe evacuation of the dozens of workers on site. But a woman in her 70s was hurt as she fell during the blackout caused by the collapse, rescue officials said.
The road apparently caved in around 5:15 a.m. at a crossing near the station in the capital of Fukuoka Prefecture, a popular destination for foreign travelers, the southwestern Japan city office said.
