Americans vote to pick president, polls give Clinton edge over Trump

Voting was under way in the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday, with Democrat Hillary Clinton seeking to make history as the first woman to serve as commander-in-chief and Republican Donald Trump pledging to take back the White House after eight years of Democratic control.

With Clinton holding a small lead in national polls and in key battleground states, the election is being closely watched in Japan and other countries because its results could significantly affect U.S. security and economic ties with its allies and trading partners.

U.S. media said Clinton, a former secretary of state, has multiple paths to victory, while Trump, a New York business mogul, must prevail in most of the battleground states to reach 270 Electoral College votes required to win the White House.