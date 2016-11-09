FEATURE: Small town near Osaka hopes English will put it on map

Japan's smallest town hopes that getting its kids to learn English will help put it on the map and attract some of the foreign tourists passing through nearby Osaka's international airport.

Elementary and junior high school students in Tadaoka, Osaka Prefecture recently featured in a video to introduce Masaki Art Museum and other attractions in the town to an overseas audience, speaking in English and singing a song written for them in the language.

For the event, the students received English lessons from a native speaker dispatched by ECC, an Osaka-based operator of foreign language schools.