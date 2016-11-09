Japan's current account surplus in April-Sept. highest since 2007

Japan's current account surplus in the April-September period was the highest since 2007 as imports tumbled due to cheap oil prices and a strong yen, the government said Wednesday.

The surplus of 10.36 trillion yen ($98.84 billion), representing a 20.5 percent year-on-year gain, is the highest since the second half of fiscal 2007 when the figure stood at 11.86 trillion yen, according to the Finance Ministry.

The current account balance is one of the widest gauges of international trade for a nation.