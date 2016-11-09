Close

November 9, 2016

11:23 9 November 2016

Clinton, Trump neck and neck in White House election

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, Kyodo

Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump were neck and neck in the U.S. presidential election Tuesday, with vote counts under way in key battleground states such as Florida, North Carolina and Ohio.

According to U.S. media, Clinton, seeking to make history as the first woman to serve as commander-in-chief, has won eight states including Illinois and New York as well as the District of Columbia.

Trump, who has pledged to take back the White House for the Republicans after eight years of Democratic control, has captured 13 states including Indiana and Texas.

