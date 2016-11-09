Japan's current account surplus in April-Sept. highest since 2007

Japan's current account surplus in the April-September period rose to its highest level since fiscal 2007 as imports tumbled due to cheap oil prices and a strong yen while a surge in foreign visitors pushed up the travel surplus, the government said Wednesday.

The surplus of 10.36 trillion yen ($98.84 billion), representing a 20.5 percent year-on-year gain, is the highest since the second half of fiscal 2007 when the figure stood at 11.86 trillion yen, according to the Finance Ministry.

It is the first time in nine years for the country's current account surplus to surpass the 10 trillion yen threshold, making it the largest since the financial crisis trigged by the Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008.