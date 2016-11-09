Close

Kyodo News

November 9, 2016 13:20

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:51 9 November 2016

Japan's current account surplus in April-Sept. highest since 2007

By Noriyuki Suzuki
TOKYO, Nov. 9, Kyodo

Japan's current account surplus in the April-September period rose to its highest level since fiscal 2007 as imports tumbled due to cheap oil prices and a strong yen while a surge in foreign visitors pushed up the travel surplus, the government said Wednesday.

The surplus of 10.36 trillion yen ($98.84 billion), representing a 20.5 percent year-on-year gain, is the highest since the second half of fiscal 2007 when the figure stood at 11.86 trillion yen, according to the Finance Ministry.

It is the first time in nine years for the country's current account surplus to surpass the 10 trillion yen threshold, making it the largest since the financial crisis trigged by the Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 3 Nov 2016S. Korea court OKs arrest warrant for Park's confidante
  2. 4 Nov 2016Surviving "comfort women" urge Japan, S. Korea to scrap deal
  3. 5 Nov 2016Thousands of hard-line Muslims clash with police in Jakarta
  4. 5 Nov 2016Cambodian court upholds prison term for opposition leader
  5. 4 Nov 2016Surviving "comfort women" urge Japan, S. Korea to scrap deal

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete