Tokyo stocks plunge in morning on Trump victory possibility

Tokyo stocks plunged after choppy trading Wednesday morning, with the Nikkei index briefly down over 3 percent and falling below the 17,000 line, on growing speculation that Republican candidate Donald Trump could win the U.S. presidential race.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 382.48 points, or 2.23 percent, from Tuesday to 16,788.90, a roughly one-month intraday low. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 30.85 points, or 2.26 percent, to 1,332.64.

Every industry category on the main section lost ground, led by marine transportation, transportation equipment and rubber product issues.