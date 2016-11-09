Close

Kyodo News

November 9, 2016 13:20

12:19 9 November 2016

Video Advisory (Nov. 9) Sports gears exhibition in Pyongyang

TOKYO, Nov. 9, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Sports gears exhibition in Pyongyang

-- Around 1,400 items of sports gear were displayed on Nov. 8, 2016, in Pyongyang as part of North Korea's effort to promote sports activities. The exhibits included a simulation system for parachuting, artificial turf and domestically produced soccer balls.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15357/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

