12:19 9 November 2016
Video Advisory (Nov. 9) Sports gears exhibition in Pyongyang
TOKYO, Nov. 9, Kyodo
Sports gears exhibition in Pyongyang
-- Around 1,400 items of sports gear were displayed on Nov. 8, 2016, in Pyongyang as part of North Korea's effort to promote sports activities. The exhibits included a simulation system for parachuting, artificial turf and domestically produced soccer balls.
