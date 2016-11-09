Close

November 9, 2016

12:27 9 November 2016

Dollar slumps to near 102 yen line as U.S. election looks tight

TOKYO, Nov. 9, Kyodo

The U.S. dollar slumped more than 3 yen to around the 102 yen line Wednesday morning in Tokyo as nervousness gripped investors after media projections in the U.S. presidential election showed the final outcome was too close to call.

At noon, the dollar fetched 102.88-90 yen compared with 105.10-20 yen in New York and 104.41-43 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1125-1126 and 114.44-45 yen against $1.1020-1030 and 115.81-91 yen in New York and $1.1055-1057 and 115.43-47 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday afternoon.

