November 9, 2016 15:21

13:41 9 November 2016

Work continues to fill huge sinkhole in Fukuoka

FUKUOKA, Nov. 9, Kyodo

Construction workers continued work in the southwestern Japan city of Fukuoka on Wednesday to fill in a huge sinkhole that opened up the previous day beneath a major road downtown.

The Fukuoka city government plans to fill the 30-meter-long, 27-meter-wide hole with special soil that includes cement so that it solidifies easily. About 7,000 cubic meters of soil are required, according to the city government.

The collapse, which is believed to have happened in connection with ongoing construction work on a subway line extension, occurred around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday at a crossing near Hakata station in the prefectural capital.

