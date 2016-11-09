Trump takes key swing states in tight White House election

Republican White House nominee Donald Trump captured key battleground states of Florida, Ohio and North Carolina in an unexpectedly tight presidential election on Tuesday.

According to U.S. media, Trump, who has pledged to take back the White House for the Republicans after eight years of Democratic control, has won a total of 23 states including Indiana and Texas.

His Democrat opponent Hillary Clinton, seeking to make history as the first woman to serve as commander-in-chief, has won 16 states including Virginia and California as well as the District of Columbia.