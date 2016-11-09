Asian markets tumble as Trump leads in U.S. election

Asian markets tumbled on Wednesday as Donald Trump, the Republican candidate in the U.S. presidential election, took a lead over his Democrat rival Hillary Clinton.

Japan's Nikkei 225 plummeted 6 percent, Singapore's Straits Times index plunged 2 percent by mid-day, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 2.8 percent and South Korea's KOSPI index was down 2.5 percent.

Elsewhere in the region Malaysia's KLCI was down more than 1 percent while the Jakarta Composite Index dropped 1.7 percent.