Kyodo News

November 9, 2016 15:21

14:10 9 November 2016

Asian markets tumble as Trump leads in U.S. election

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, Kyodo

Asian markets tumbled on Wednesday as Donald Trump, the Republican candidate in the U.S. presidential election, took a lead over his Democrat rival Hillary Clinton.

Japan's Nikkei 225 plummeted 6 percent, Singapore's Straits Times index plunged 2 percent by mid-day, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 2.8 percent and South Korea's KOSPI index was down 2.5 percent.

Elsewhere in the region Malaysia's KLCI was down more than 1 percent while the Jakarta Composite Index dropped 1.7 percent.

  • Nikkei index temporarily falls over 800
