November 9, 2016 15:21

14:37 9 November 2016

Boxing: Naoya Inoue to meet Kono in 4th defense of WBO superfly title

TOKYO, Nov. 9, Kyodo

WBO super flyweight champion Naoya Inoue will seek to defend his belt for the fourth time when he meets former WBA titleholder Kohei Kono next month at Tokyo's Ariake Coliseum, the Ohashi Boxing Gym said Wednesday.

The match will be part of a world title tripleheader on Dec. 30 at the venue, with Inoue's younger brother Takuma set for his first crack at a world crown against WBO bantamweight champ Marlon Tapales of the Philippines, according to the gym.

In the remaining bout, IBF light flyweight champion Akira Yaegashi will aim for his second defense of his title but his opponent has yet to be decided.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

