14:43 9 November 2016

S. Korea, U.S., Japan start 2-day naval drill on N. Korean missiles

SEOUL, Nov. 9, Kyodo

South Korea, the United States and Japan on Wednesday started a two-day naval exercise, the second of its kind, aimed at boosting their capability to detect and track North Korean ballistic missiles, and also share related intelligence, according to South Korea's navy.

The missile warning exercise in waters near South Korea and Japan involved the mobilization of two destroyers from South Korea, one from the United States and one from Japan.

In late June, the three nations carried out a similar exercise in waters near Hawaii on the sidelines of the Rim of the Pacific exercise (RIMPAC), a U.S.-led biennial multinational naval drill.

