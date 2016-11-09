Close

November 9, 2016

15:48 9 November 2016

Nikkei index plunges over 5% on growing possibility of Trump victory

By Akiko Yasuhara
TOKYO, Nov. 9, Kyodo

The Nikkei index plummeted more than 5 percent Wednesday and slipped close to the 16,000 line, as the growing possibility of Republican candidate Donald Trump winning the U.S. presidential race rattled investor sentiment.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 919.84 points, or 5.36 percent, from Tuesday at 16,251.54, its biggest one-day drop this year since June 24 when Britain voted to leave the European Union. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 62.33 points, or 4.57 percent, lower at 1,301.16.

Every industry category on the main section lost ground, led by transportation equipment, marine transportation and equipment issues.

