Olympics: 2020 organizers approve baseball-softball in Fukushima Pref.

The executive board of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee on Wednesday approved holding part of the baseball-softball competition in Fukushima Prefecture.

The cities of Fukushima, Koriyama and Iwaki are being considered. Riccardo Fraccari, president of the World Baseball Softball Confederation, is scheduled to visit Japan next week for an inspection tour.

The International Olympic Committee will make a final decision on the location in Fukushima Prefecture at its Dec. 6-8 executive board meeting, 2020 organizing committee spokesperson Hikariko Ono said.