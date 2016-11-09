Close

16:39 9 November 2016

URGENT: China says it wants sound ties with new U.S. gov't

BEIJING, Nov. 9, Kyodo

China said Wednesday it wants to keep good relations with the United States, as early results show that Republican candidate Donald Trump has taken a surprising lead over his Democrat opponent Hillary Clinton in one of the most divisive U.S. presidential elections in history.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a regular press briefing that China is still waiting for the final results of the election but is looking forward to working with the new U.S. administration for "steady and sound development of bilateral relations."

Trump, known as a China-basher, having said that the world's second-largest economy has stolen millions of jobs from the United States, inched closer to the White House on Wednesday after capturing key battleground states of Florida, Ohio and North Carolina.

