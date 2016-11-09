Trump wins U.S. presidential election: media

Republican Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election held on Tuesday, taking back the White House for his party after eight years of Democratic control, U.S. media reported.

Trump, a New York businessman, beat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, a former secretary of state. Trump has never held public office before.

Trump, 70, will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. president on Jan. 20, 2017, replacing Democrat Barack Obama.