November 9, 2016 17:23

16:47 9 November 2016

Trump wins U.S. presidential election: media

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, Kyodo

Republican Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election held on Tuesday, taking back the White House for his party after eight years of Democratic control, U.S. media reported.

Trump, a New York businessman, beat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, a former secretary of state. Trump has never held public office before.

Trump, 70, will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. president on Jan. 20, 2017, replacing Democrat Barack Obama.

