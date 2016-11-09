Close

Kyodo News

November 9, 2016 17:22

16:55 9 November 2016

Japan hopes for sound ties with new U.S. president: spokesman

TOKYO, Nov. 9, Kyodo

Japan will work closely with the next president of the United States, the Japanese government's top spokesman said Wednesday shortly before Republican Donald Trump declared victory in the presidential election.

"There is no change to the fact that the Japan-U.S. alliance is the cornerstone of Japanese diplomacy, and Japan will cooperate closely with the United States for peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region and the world," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.

==Kyodo

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

