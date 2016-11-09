Close

Kyodo News

November 9, 2016 17:22

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:06 9 November 2016

Vietnam decides to scrap nuclear plant construction plans

HANOI, Nov. 9, Kyodo

The Vietnamese government has decided to scrap plans to build nuclear power plants with Japanese and Russian assistance, a Vietnam Electricity official said Wednesday.

The decision to withdraw the contracts to build the nuclear power reactors in Ninh Thuan Province will be a blow to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration, which sees Japan's export of nuclear power technology as a pillar of his economic growth strategy.

The country's ruling Communist Party instructed government authorities in October to revise the plans due to tight state finances, party and government sources said earlier.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 3 Nov 2016S. Korea court OKs arrest warrant for Park's confidante
  2. 4 Nov 2016Surviving "comfort women" urge Japan, S. Korea to scrap deal
  3. 5 Nov 2016Thousands of hard-line Muslims clash with police in Jakarta
  4. 5 Nov 2016Cambodian court upholds prison term for opposition leader
  5. 4 Nov 2016Surviving "comfort women" urge Japan, S. Korea to scrap deal

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete