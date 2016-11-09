Vietnam decides to scrap nuclear plant construction plans

The Vietnamese government has decided to scrap plans to build nuclear power plants with Japanese and Russian assistance, a Vietnam Electricity official said Wednesday.

The decision to withdraw the contracts to build the nuclear power reactors in Ninh Thuan Province will be a blow to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration, which sees Japan's export of nuclear power technology as a pillar of his economic growth strategy.

The country's ruling Communist Party instructed government authorities in October to revise the plans due to tight state finances, party and government sources said earlier.