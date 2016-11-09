Trump wins tight White House race, U.S. allies on guard

Republican Donald Trump won Tuesday's presidential election, taking back the White House for his party after eight years of Democratic control, U.S. media reported.

The result of the initially tight race is likely to send a shockwave to U.S. allies and trading partners, given the president-elect's controversial remarks about alliances, trade and immigration.

Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton after showing strength in many of the key battleground states such as Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania and North Carolina that allowed him to reach the 270 Electoral College votes required to win the presidency.