Baseball: Winning friendlies isn't everything -- except for Japanese

While Samurai Japan skipper Hiroki Kokubo said Wednesday that this week's friendlies against Mexico and the Netherlands were "must-win" games, his counterparts indicated having more than winning in mind.

Kokubo, who has said from the first that his eye is 100 percent fixed on winning the World Baseball Classic championship in March, said his team's primary focus at Tokyo Dome against Mexico on Thursday and Friday and the Netherlands over the weekend was winning.

"Japan won the first and second WBCs but crashed out in the semifinals of the third tournament. This is an extremely important tournament for Japan, because it brings together the best players in the world," Kokubo told a press conference.

"Looking ahead to the fourth WBC, we are assigning these games, our final warm-ups before 2017, the utmost importance. For us, they are must-win games."

Kokubo, who had never managed or coached before taking over the Samurai Japan job in 2013, added he was curious about the managing styles of his counterparts, Mexico's Edgar Gonzalez and the Netherlands' Hensley Meulens.

"They both spent time playing in Japan, which gives us something in common," Kokubo said. "And thus, I am keenly interested in how they deal with the games."

While Mexico and the Netherlands have also came to win, both Gonzalez, a scout for the Yomiuri Giants, and Meulens, the batting coach of the San Francisco Giants, admitted to having other goals.

"We know the top players in Japan, like (Tetsuto) Yamada and (Yoshitomo) Tsutsugo are on the team. Japan has good speed and the pitching is always strong," Gonzalez said. "We're going to need to play a very fundamentally sound game and we're going to have to have a good performance from our starting pitchers."

Gonzalez is hoping for good performances here because he longs to open Nippon Professional Baseball's eyes to Mexican talent, something he elaborated on the day before.

"My main focus is to show NPB teams that there are a lot of very good players in Mexico who don't get an opportunity to play in the majors," Gonzalez said Tuesday in Chiba.

While Meulens joked he was happy Kokubo is only using domestic players, the former Lotte Marine and Yakult Swallow slugger added that he is on the lookout for new talent that might someday sign with his big league club.

"You look at the (Samurai Japan) roster and you see guys who had outstanding seasons in Japan, basically their best players," Meulens said. "I'm just happy they're not using (Yankees ace Masahiro) Tanaka and (Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta) Maeda and Ichiro (Suzuki) and guys like that, so we still have a chance."

"As a major league coach for the San Francisco Giants, anytime we are overseas at an international competition, we become scouts. This four-game series is no different for me."

"I'll have to be here and watch both (Samurai Japan-Mexico) games to scout the teams to prepare to play against them, but also to scout both teams...in terms of acquiring players for the Giants. Every time I'm overseas and I see a game, if I see a player I like, I write a report. And if they sign with the Giants, I've done my job."

While there will be plenty of talent to choose from Mexico and Japan, all eyes so far have been focused on Samurai Japan's designated hitter Shohei Otani, who is also the ace pitcher of the Japan Series champion Nippon Ham Fighters.

Although the 23-year-old, who was named the Pacific League's top pitcher a year ago, only won 10 games in 2016, he threw the fastest pitches ever recorded in Japan, while hitting 22 home runs as a part-time DH.

"Everybody in the United States knows about Otani," Gonzalez said. "Everybody knows he's a great athlete, a top player: kind of like Babe Ruth because he can both hit and pitch. The good thing I heard is that he's not going to pitch against us. But I recognize him as a good hitter, and I know every major league team is looking at him."

==Kyodo