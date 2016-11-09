Close

November 10, 2016 1:26

23:21 9 November 2016

FOCUS: Trump win casts fog over Japan's next steps in bilateral ties

By Sophie Jackman
TOKYO, Nov. 9, Kyodo

Republican Donald Trump's shock victory in Tuesday's U.S. presidential election raises challenges for the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in its approach to Japan-U.S. relations in coming months, including the future of a key trade pact on which Abe and Trump possess diametrically opposite views.

Trump's win over Democrat and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton means current President Barack Obama's "pivot to Asia" foreign policy push may come to an abrupt end, pulling the chair out from under Abe's efforts to make the Japan-U.S. alliance the center of regional security and trade liberalization.

Sources familiar with bilateral relations said before the election that a Clinton victory could see Abe making a visit to Washington for a bilateral summit as soon as late February to affirm common foreign policy views and the continuation of Obama's legacy.

  • Japan congratulates Trump on U.S. presidential election win
