FOCUS: Trump's victory could stir worries in Japan over defense costs

Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election is likely to raise concerns in Japan that it could face increasing pressure to pay even more of the cost of stationing U.S. military troops in the country.

Such a request could strain bilateral relations at a time when Japan is working hard to boost the security alliance through the enactment of legislation that allows Japanese troops to defend allies under attack, a landmark shift in defense policy under Japan's war-renouncing Constitution.

As Trump's victory became clear, Japanese government officials quickly highlighted the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance, under which the United States is granted the use of military bases in Japan for the purpose of contributing to the security of Japan and the maintenance of international peace and security in the Far East.