Close

Kyodo News

November 10, 2016 5:28

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

03:40 10 November 2016

U.N. boss hopes Trump will strengthen int'l cooperation

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, Kyodo

U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon said Wednesday he hopes the new U.S. administration of Donald Trump will work to strengthen international cooperation in tackling a range of issues facing the world.

"The United Nations will count on the new administration to strengthen the bonds of international cooperation as we strive together to uphold shared ideals, combat climate change, advance human rights," he told reporters at U.N. headquarters.

Ban congratulated the president-elect on his victory, adding that people everywhere look to the United States to work for the common good."

He also expressed his deep appreciation to former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for a lifetime commitment to peace, the advancement of women and the well-being of children.

"She has been a powerful global symbol of women's empowerment, and I have no doubt that she will continue to contribute to our work across the world," he said.

Trump won Tuesday's presidential election, defeating Clinton and taking back the White House for his party after eight years of Democratic control.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 4 Nov 2016Surviving "comfort women" urge Japan, S. Korea to scrap deal
  2. 5 Nov 2016Thousands of hard-line Muslims clash with police in Jakarta
  3. 5 Nov 2016Cambodian court upholds prison term for opposition leader
  4. 4 Nov 2016Surviving "comfort women" urge Japan, S. Korea to scrap deal
  5. 4 Nov 2016Hundreds sign up for Japanese training program in the Philippines

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete