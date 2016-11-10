U.N. boss hopes Trump will strengthen int'l cooperation

U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon said Wednesday he hopes the new U.S. administration of Donald Trump will work to strengthen international cooperation in tackling a range of issues facing the world.

"The United Nations will count on the new administration to strengthen the bonds of international cooperation as we strive together to uphold shared ideals, combat climate change, advance human rights," he told reporters at U.N. headquarters.

Ban congratulated the president-elect on his victory, adding that people everywhere look to the United States to work for the common good."

He also expressed his deep appreciation to former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for a lifetime commitment to peace, the advancement of women and the well-being of children.

"She has been a powerful global symbol of women's empowerment, and I have no doubt that she will continue to contribute to our work across the world," he said.

Trump won Tuesday's presidential election, defeating Clinton and taking back the White House for his party after eight years of Democratic control.

==Kyodo