Close

Kyodo News

November 10, 2016 9:30

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

08:01 10 November 2016

Trump's win not to alter significance of Japan-U.S. ties: U.S. gov't

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, Kyodo

Republican Donald Trump's victory in Tuesday's presidential election will not alter Washington's view that the Japan-U.S. alliance remains a "cornerstone" of U.S. diplomacy toward the Asia-Pacific region, the U.S. government said Wednesday.

"The U.S.-Japan relationship is a cornerstone relationship, part of our strong presence in Asia, the Asia-Pacific. And that relationship's going to remain, regardless of the administration, a cornerstone for the United States in its relations with Asia," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said at a press briefing.

"I can only imagine that it's going to grow stronger in the coming weeks, months and years," he said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 4 Nov 2016Surviving "comfort women" urge Japan, S. Korea to scrap deal
  2. 5 Nov 2016Thousands of hard-line Muslims clash with police in Jakarta
  3. 5 Nov 2016Cambodian court upholds prison term for opposition leader
  4. 4 Nov 2016Surviving "comfort women" urge Japan, S. Korea to scrap deal
  5. 4 Nov 2016Hundreds sign up for Japanese training program in the Philippines

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete