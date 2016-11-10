Trump's win not to alter significance of Japan-U.S. ties: U.S. gov't

Republican Donald Trump's victory in Tuesday's presidential election will not alter Washington's view that the Japan-U.S. alliance remains a "cornerstone" of U.S. diplomacy toward the Asia-Pacific region, the U.S. government said Wednesday.

"The U.S.-Japan relationship is a cornerstone relationship, part of our strong presence in Asia, the Asia-Pacific. And that relationship's going to remain, regardless of the administration, a cornerstone for the United States in its relations with Asia," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said at a press briefing.

"I can only imagine that it's going to grow stronger in the coming weeks, months and years," he said.