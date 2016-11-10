Nikkei surges at outset after Wall St. climbs on Trump victory

Tokyo stocks rebounded sharply Thursday morning, with the key Nikkei index surging almost 6 percent, enough to erase the previous day's heavy loss, after Wall Street's strong overnight gain following Republican Donald Trump's presidential election win.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 962.05 points, or 5.92 percent, from Wednesday to 17,213.59. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 70.06 points, or 5.38 percent, to 1,371.22.

Every industry category on the main section gained ground led by insurance, banking and machinery issues.