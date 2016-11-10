Close

10:45 10 November 2016

Abe, Trump talk on phone, mull meeting in New York next week: gov't

TOKYO, Nov. 10, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump agreed in a telephone conversation Thursday that they would seek to hold a bilateral meeting Nov. 17 in New York, a senior Japanese government official said.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda told reporters after the call that Abe and Trump confirmed their resolve to closely work together to ensure peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region and discussed the role of the Japan-U.S. alliance in bilateral relations.

In the roughly 20-minute conversation, Abe stressed to Trump that "a strong Japan-U.S. alliance is an indispensible presence that supports peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region," according to Hagiuda.

