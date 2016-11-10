Bank of Japan policymakers acknowledge delay in hitting 2% inflation

Bank of Japan policymakers said its goal of 2 percent inflation would be further delayed, but policy decisions would be based on momentum toward the target, according to a summary of opinions at the latest policy meeting released Thursday.

"The momentum toward achieving the price stability target is maintained, but somewhat weak lately. Thus, the timing of achieving the target will likely be delayed to around fiscal 2018," one member said at the Oct. 31-Nov. 1 meeting where the bank maintained its monetary policy.

Still, some expressed a much bleaker view about the time frame, with one saying "Neither the inflation rate nor inflation expectations are likely to reach around 2 percent in the relatively near future."