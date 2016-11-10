Close

Kyodo News

November 10, 2016 11:31

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:16 10 November 2016

Bank of Japan policymakers acknowledge delay in hitting 2% inflation

TOKYO, Nov. 10, Kyodo

Bank of Japan policymakers said its goal of 2 percent inflation would be further delayed, but policy decisions would be based on momentum toward the target, according to a summary of opinions at the latest policy meeting released Thursday.

"The momentum toward achieving the price stability target is maintained, but somewhat weak lately. Thus, the timing of achieving the target will likely be delayed to around fiscal 2018," one member said at the Oct. 31-Nov. 1 meeting where the bank maintained its monetary policy.

Still, some expressed a much bleaker view about the time frame, with one saying "Neither the inflation rate nor inflation expectations are likely to reach around 2 percent in the relatively near future."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 4 Nov 2016Surviving "comfort women" urge Japan, S. Korea to scrap deal
  2. 5 Nov 2016Thousands of hard-line Muslims clash with police in Jakarta
  3. 5 Nov 2016Cambodian court upholds prison term for opposition leader
  4. 4 Nov 2016Surviving "comfort women" urge Japan, S. Korea to scrap deal
  5. 4 Nov 2016Hundreds sign up for Japanese training program in the Philippines

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete