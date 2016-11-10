Close

Kyodo News

November 10, 2016 13:32

12:11 10 November 2016

Video Advisory (Nov. 10) Baseball-softball to be held in Fukushima

TOKYO, Nov. 10, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Baseball-softball to be held in Fukushima

-- The executive board of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee on Nov. 9, 2016, approved holding part of the baseball-softball competition in the 2011 disaster-damaged northeastern prefecture of Fukushima. The cities of Fukushima, Koriyama and Iwaki are candidates to host the sports, which will rejoin the Olympic program in Tokyo for the first time since the 2008 Beijing Games.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_sports/post_15363/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

